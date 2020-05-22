Fireworks Show Stops Traffic on the 5 Freeway

This just isn’t what Katy Perry meant … 50 automobiles stuffed with of us who appeared to have Independence Day on their minds, blocked visitors on the 5 Freeway Friday evening for a fireworks present.

It went down in Norwalk, close to downtown L.A. It was clearly choreographed. Unsuspecting drivers had nowhere to show as explosive sounds crammed the evening.

I’m actually attempting to get to work proper now at .@kfiam640 and that is in my manner on the 5 in Norwalk. #streetracing pic.twitter.com/enXmRON0gY — Rob Newton (@RadioRobNewton) May 22, 2020

Aside from the indisputable fact that it is form of a bonehead transfer to do that to drivers in the center of all this craziness, the present was fairly cool.

It went down at round 10 PM and as quick because it began, it was over. They clearly knew in the event that they hung round there can be penalties. It’s unlawful to set off fireworks in L.A. County with sure exceptions for managed shows … and this clearly wasn’t one.