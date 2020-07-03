Fireworks factory explodes in Turkey with 150 people trapped inside

A fireworks factory has erupted in to plumes of smoke and fire as explosions keep on – trapping at least 150 workers, in accordance with reports

Television footage shows a mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory where around 150 to 200 employees were working today. No deaths have to date been reported.

At least ten people have now been hospitalised amid 56 injured after the blast at the factory beyond your town of Henkek, Sakarya province on the Black Sea coast, Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldieim told Anadolu Agency.

It was not straight away clear what triggered the blast, however the head of the Turkish Red Crescent has urged residents living nearby to keep indoors and shut their windows over concerns of a possible chemical gas release.

Explosions have now been continued meaning firefighters can not get to the scene to create the fire under control.

The blasts can be heard for miles around the factory and worried families have started to gather nearby despite warnings to remain away.

The factory holds 110 tonnes of fireworks stock, reports The Mirror.

Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldırım said that security measures have now been taken across the factory.

He added: ‘Since it’s a fireworks factory, and the explosions keep on, we cannot intervene at the moment.’

