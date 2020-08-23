Firestone work will help make Indy 500 “an exciting show”

Before action got underway at IMS, Simon Pagenaud’s race engineer Ben Bretzman informedMotorsport com: “The drivers are going to have to really manage their tires so they don’t fall off a cliff in the last 10 laps of a stint.

“And then there’s the dirty air issue. In recent years at Indy, we’ve seen drivers happy to run in the wake of another car to save fuel and go a lap longer on a stint, but they may want to rethink that if its causing the car to slide around and accelerating tire deg. Even the leader is going to have to think about it, too: where do you want to position the car in traffic?”

Yet recently Rahal’s colleague at Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, 2017 Indy winner Takuma Sato, stated the track surface area treatment performed at IMS last fall had actually assisted balance out the additional needs placed on the tires this year by the increased weight and transformed weight circulation triggered by the aeroscreen. The absence of destruction, stated Sato, had actually made it exceptionally hard to pass.

Rahal’s viewpoint falls someplace in between the 2, thinking Firestone has actually provided the best mix of consistency through a stint and still sufficient

“I don’t know if it’s the pavement treatment, I don’t know if we can identify that as the fix or the improvement,” he stated, “however in any case, I do not believe [tire deg] …