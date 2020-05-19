Firefighters use boats to rescue Lyons residents trapped in flooded homes

LYONS, Ill. — Firefighters in west suburban Lyons rescued a number of individuals trapped in their homes due to the excessive floodwaters Sunday evening.

They got here to the rescue with their boats, navigating flooded neighborhoods the place a number of toes of water took over the streets and backed up into homes.

Lyons Fire Chief Chief Gordon Nord instructed WGN his division was working in conjunction with the Brookfield Fire Department, going door-to-door to examine on residents after Salt Creek — a department of the Des Plaines River — flooded the neighborhood.

“This will be an ongoing operation until we go to each house in that little area that’s ours,” Nord stated.

Nord stated not less than 9 individuals and two canine have been rescued.

“Back-to-back heavy rainfall started coming in the house,” stated rescued Lyons resident Anthony Duran. “We just couldn’t get out quick enough.”

By Monday morning, there was important flooding in Riverside and Brookfield alongside the swollen Des Plaines River as householders spent a irritating day attempting to dry out.

Riverside resident Mike Walsh stated he had 5 toes of water in his basement and it was coming in quicker than he may pump it out.

“It’s not keeping up, as fast as we pump it out, I shut the pump down and 30 minutes, I got another foot and a half of water in there,” he stated.

Around the realm, flooded streets have been blocked off. Public works crews drained the water, however some remained submerge nicely into Monday afternoon.

The quantity of rainfall in the Chicagoland space thus far this May is greater than twice the historic common.

Zoo Woods Park in Brookfield was additionally below a number of toes of water. Nearby resident Kevin Lyon stated the park was dry only a two weeks in the past.

“Now it looks like we’ve got lakefront property here,” stated Lyon.

