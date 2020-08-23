Firefighters, military planes, troops arrive in California to fight massive blazes By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Fire retardant is dropped on a lightning complex fire in Berryessa Estates



By Dan Whitcomb

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Crews from throughout the U.S. West, military planes and National Guard troops put into California on Sunday to sign up with the fight versus 2 lots significant wildfires burning throughout the state, as authorities alerted of more dry lightning storms approaching.

The worst of the blazes, consisting of the 2nd and 3rd biggest wildfires in tape-recorded California history, were burning in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, where more than 200,000 individuals have actually been informed to leave their houses.

“Extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts. Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection stated of the biggest blaze, the LNU Lightning Complex.

The fires, which were fired up by lightning from dry thunderstorms throughout Northern and Central California over the previous week, have actually eliminated a minimum of 6 individuals and damaged some 700 houses and other structures. All informed almost one million acres have actually been blackened, accordingto Cal Fire

Smoke and ash has actually blanketed …