From April 6 to 10, the National Crisis Management Center of the Emergency Situations Ministry received 9 alarms about fires covering more than 200 square meters in different grassy areas of the country, in particular:



Happy! In Erebuni administrative district, 1500 square meters,



Aragatsotn 400 square meters in the town of Aparan, 2000 square meters in the village of Karbi,



Ararat 300 square meters in Masis town, 2000 square meters in Artashat city, 500 square meters in Hayanist village,



Kotayk 3000 square meters in Hrazdan city of the region



Shirak in the city of Gyumri, 550 square meters,



Syunik in the city of Meghri, 500 square meters.

The fire-rescuers extinguished the fires that broke out in the above-mentioned areas, a total of 1.1 hectares.