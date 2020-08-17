Firefighters extinguished fires broken out in the area of about 28 ha in total – Panorama

22 emergency situation calls were gotten to Crisis Management National Center of the Rescue Service of the MES on August 16 about fires broken out in numerous locations of (*28 *), covering 200 square meters and more.

As the ministry of emergency situation scenarios reported, in specific, in in admistrative districts Shemngavit, Malatia-Sebastia, Nubarashen, Nor Nork, Erebuni of capital city Yerevan.

Firs were tape-recorded likewise in Ashtarak town of Aragatsotn province, in Masis town (3 ha), Surenavan town, in Ararat town (10 ha) of Ararat province, in Zvartnots town (6000 m2), in Jrarat town (8000 m2), on Echmiadzin-Armavir highway (7 ha) of Armavir province, in Abovyan town (5000 m2), in Yeghvard town (1 ha), Nor Hachn town (1 ha) of Kotayk province.

Тhe firefighters extinguished fires broken out in the locations discussed above in total of about 28 hectares, the sources stated.