Firefighters extinguished fire broken out in grasslands with a total area of about 2 ha – Panorama

Three emergency calls had been obtained over the previous day to the Crisis Management National Center of ministry of emergency conditions (MES) about fires broken out in varied areas of Armenia. As the ministry mentioned in a launch, in total, the fires lined greater than 200 sq. meters, in explicit,

– 4000 m2, 800 m2 in Shengavit administrative district of Yerevan and .5 ha in Areni village of Vayots Dzor province.

Тhe firefighters localized and extinguished the fires, the supply mentioned.