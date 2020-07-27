Firefighter abseils down well to save trapped owl

Image copyright

A firefighter in northern Germany saved a trapped owl from a 40 m-deep (131 feet) well at a destroyed castle, after coming down on ropes.

A regional had actually heard the distressed eagle owl hooting from the well on Saturday and signaled the authorities.

The Bad Segeberg fire service pumped oxygen into the shaft and established an abseiling rig, after stopping working to tempt the owl into a sack with bait.

The young bird is now securely in the hands of a regional bat sanctuary.

Bad Segeberg is a town simply north of Lübeck and is well-known for the Kalkberg, a huge plaster rock which is topped by the destroyed middle ages castle.

The eagle owl rescue included a group of 12 firemens, plus a six-member technical group and 2 personnel from the neighboring bat centre, the fire service reported (in German).

They got to the bird in the nick of time, as a probe decreased into the well suggested that there was little air within. They utilized an effective light and telescope to find the owl, prior to sending out a rescuer down with breathing device.