Fired White House lawyer alleges retaliation by Trump: Democratic lawmakers By Reuters

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A previous White House lawyer competes he was fired for reporting issues about President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine examine Democratic competitor Joe Biden and about supposed legal and ethical breaches by Trump’s nationwide security advisor, Democratic lawmakers stated on Wednesday.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman submitted anAug 18 problem making the claims with the Pentagon guard dog, the chairs of 3 U.S. House of Representatives committees stated in a letter to actingPentagon Inspector General Sean O’Donnell

The lawmakers stated Vindman likewise declared National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and National Security Council Chief of Staff Alex Gray misused federal government resources, left out females from conferences, and made sexist and demeaning remarks to female NSC staffers.

They prompted O’Donnell to examine whether Trump fired Vindman as deputy National Security Council legal advisor in retaliation for submitting personal reports with his superiors including his claims.

The White House and NSC did not instantly …