Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Breaks Her Social Media Silence To Reveal Baby’s Gender

Following the fallout from her Vanderpump Rules firing, Stassi Schroeder is lastly breaking her social media silence after addressing her previous racist actions in a publish earlier this month.

Just over two weeks later, the previous actuality TV star is as an alternative basking within the glow of her first being pregnant. On Tuesday, she and fiancé Beau Clark revealed the gender of their child, sharing to their respective Instagram accounts a photograph of a shiny pink onesie with “#OOTD” emblazoned on the entrance!

The 32-year-old creator, who posed for the pic cradling her child bump whereas getting a kiss from Beau on the cheek, confirmed it within the caption, too, writing:

“We’re having a baby girl 💕”

Beau’s pic was related sufficient, however he seemed ecstatic holding the lovable one-piece and carrying his “Team Girl” sun shades. The 40-year-old shared his pleasure when saying the information to his IG followers:

“I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I’ll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha… 🎶“She’ll be a motherf**king WOMAN!!!🎶 #thankful”

As we beforehand reported, Stass’ fellow former co-star Kristen Doute returned to social media days after being minimize from the Bravo present to ask for prayers so VPR solid member Brittany Cartwright‘s mom, Sherri, who was in the ICU, would get better. Thankfully, she’s out of the intensive care unit and is recovering.

Think both of those fired TV personalities will make it again into the great graces of the general public or are they performed for good after their racist habits in direction of Faith Stowers? And ought to Jax Taylor be minimize from the sequence, too, for his personal alleged remarks?

[Image via Stassi Schroeder/Instagram]