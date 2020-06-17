Fired officer who shot Rayshard Brooks dead begged the father-of-four to stay alive as he gave CPR

The police officer who shot dead Rayshard Brooks begged the father-of-four to live as he desperately administered CPR to the dying man, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Former officer Garrett Rolfe, 27, shot Brooks twice in the back on Friday June 12 whenever a peaceable call-out suddenly escalated into unspeakable violence.

Rolfe’s bodycam came off during the violent altercation that erupted when he tried to cuff Brooks telling him he’d had too much to drink to be driving.

But the camera never stopped recording, as it was found and carried around by other officers called out to investigate the shooting before sooner or later being came ultimately back to its owner.

Now, DailyMail.com can reveal what happened in the moments after the shooting when Rolfe and fellow officer Devin Brosnan, 26, desperately fought to save Brooks’ life.

Amid angry shouts and accusations from bystanders Rolfe can be plainly heard pleading, ‘Mr. Brooks keep breathing. Keep breathing for me

The jerky bodycam footage captures him kneeling on the ground and administering CPR to the bleeding man while Brosnan looks on.

Rolfe administered CPR until the ambulance arrived and can be heard again and again calling Mr. Brooks’ name as he tried to keep him alive.

Rolfe was the 2nd officer to arrive at the call out to the Wendy’s on University Avenue, Atlanta Friday night.

He arrived ten minutes after Officer Devin Brosnan, 26, who was to respond to the fateful 911 call that reported that Brooks was blocking the drive-thru lane after drunkenly falling asleep at the wheel of his car.

DailyMail.com revealed precisely how close Brosnan came to letting the whole incident slide.

His bodycam recorded how he woke Brooks and asked him to pull into a parking space only to have to achieve this again when Brooks instantly fell straight back asleep.

Brosnan then watched as Brooks ploughed over the curb of the space into which he was directed to pull. Returning to his patrol car Brosnan pondered, ‘Do I’d like to cope with this guy at this time?’ before carefully deciding he should check on Brooks having plainly smelt alcohol on his breath.

The interaction that followed prompted Brosnan to contact a possible DUI and request still another officer. Rolfe arrived around 10.56pm.

At 11.22pm, after giving a muddled though polite account of his evening and drinking and a failure field sobriety tests, Brooks blew 0.108 on the breathalyzer (0.008 is considered too drunk to drive).

He told the officers that he have been out celebrating his daughter’s eighth birthday earlier that day. Brooks had four children – three daughters ages one, two and eight and a 13-year-old stepson.

Rolfe informed Brooks, ‘I think you’ve had a lot of to drink,’ and moved to cuff him when Brooks tried to make a break for it.

DailyMail.com has learned that Brooks was on probation and faced going back to prison if he was charged with a DUI.

It was the anxiety about incarceration that likely caused Brooks to panic in the face of imminent arrest and caused him to run.

Brooks punched certainly one of the officers, stole Brosnan’s taser and made a run for this.

He turned to shoot the stun gun at Rolfe who pursued, ditching his or her own taser and unholstering his gun for the reason that instant.

The entire altercation, from its start to its end when three shots can be heard ringing out, lasted significantly less than one minute.

Brooks received surgery but died in the early hours of June 13 due to organ failure and loss of blood caused by the two bullets that struck him in the straight back.

While medics done Brooks, Rolfe’s bodycam continued to run recording the scenes in the Wendy’s parking lot as Rolfe called to report an officer involved shooting and request a union representative.

At one point he asked a passing officer, ‘Do I have blood on my elbow?’ Searching out disinfectant wipes he said, ‘I have no idea if it’s his or mine.’

The shooting has been ruled a homicide and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has said he expects to bring charges midweek. According to Howard it would be problematic for Rolfe to argue self-defense based on the evidence he has seen.

He has said that the three charges which are ‘relevant,’ in this case are murder, felony murder and a third, less likely, charge of aggravated assault.

Howard has said, ‘I believe in this instance, what we have to choose between – if there exists a choice to be made – is between murder and felony murder.’

The charges to which Brooks pleaded guilty and which is why he was still on probation dated back to August 2014 when he was convicted on four counts – False Imprisonment, Simple Battery/Family, Battery Simple and Felony Cruelty/Cruelty to Children.

He was tried in Clayton County and sentenced to seven years on the first count, with one year in prison and six on probation and 12 months for each of the other three counts, sentences to be served concurrently.

His sentence was revised, and he was delivered back to prison for 12 months in July 2016 when he violated the terms of his probation.

Brooks had not been in some trouble since that year until last December when he went to Ohio without informing his probation officer and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

That warrant was revoked and the case dismissed when he came ultimately back to Georgia on January 6.

Rolfe was fired immediately after the shooting and Brosnan has been added to administrative duty pending a study by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Atlanta Police Department have released both officers’ disciplinary records which showed that Rolfe had a dozen reports made against him including five vehicle accidents, four citizens’ complaints, one use of force and one firearms discharge furthermore to the Brooks incident.

He was exonerated on all three of the citizens’ complaints and three of the vehicle accidents but received a written reprimand for his use of force and one vehicle incident as well as an oral reprimand for another.

No action was used any the others.

Records show that he had recently competed in de-escalation tactics, had passed a course entitled, ‘Use of Deadly Force,’ in January and done coursework in cultural awareness in April. Rolfe had also completed multiple courses in tactical team operations and firearms training.