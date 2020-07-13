Fire still burns on USS Bonhomme Richard, cause unknown

The paper, citing an e-mail from the Navy, reported that 13 sailors had been in secure situation. Two federal firefighters had been additionally hospitalized, in keeping with the report.

The blaze was reported on the ship shortly earlier than 9 a.m., stated Krishna Jackson, the bottom’s public info officer. Later Sunday, the Navy stated two guided-missile destroyers had been moved away from the Bonhomme Richard after it caught hearth. One of the warships compelled to change berths was the USS Fitzgerald, which had simply returned to the fleet following a collision at sea off the coast of Japan three years in the past that killed seven sailors.

Because of its age (23), a hearth may very well be significantly harmful, particularly if it reached the engine room and different tight areas with equipment, stated Lawrence B. Brennan, a professor of admiralty and worldwide maritime legislation at Fordham University in New York.

“The heat of a fire of this nature can warp the steel, and that can be a major problem for any ship,” stated Brennan. “On an older ship, it’s even more of a problem.”

The paper, citing a Navy official, stated the ship shall be repaired.

