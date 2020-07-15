Fire spreads to seven ships at Iranian port of Bushehr, state media reports

The blaze started Wednesday afternoon local time, crisis management official Jahangir Dehghani said. Pictures posted on semi-official media Tasnim showed the ships engulfed in flames, with plumes of thick black smoke rising from debris.

The cause of the fire is still not known. There were no reports of victims, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

The incident may be the latest in a string of mysterious explosions and fires at key locations around Iran, including a fire at the Natanz nuclear complex last week and a blast nearby the Parchin military development facility in June.

Bushehr can be found on the eastern coast of the Persian Gulf, 430 miles south of the capital, Tehran.