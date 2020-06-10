Fire-risk tower block residents report mental health problems | UK news

Residents of scores of tower blocks found to be always a fire risk have reported mental health problems, including suicidal feelings and difficulty sleeping, amid warnings a government programme to fix the buildings is moving too slowly.

Nine out of 10 of 550 leaseholders and tenants surveyed by the UK Cladding Action Group said their mental health had deteriorated as a result of the discovery of fire safety problems at their building. Nearly a quarter reported suicidal feelings or considered self-harm due to their predicament which has left apartments unsellable, owners facing crippling bills and fears of yet another Grenfell-style inferno.

Sleeping difficulties were reported by 70% and a third said that they had turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

There are still 262 private and social residential blocks wrapped in similar aluminium composite cladding systems which were found to function as the main reason behind the fire spread at Grenfell killing 72 people. UKCAG also estimates that 1,700 buildings around the world currently have some type of other dangerous cladding that requires replacing among others have other fire safety defects.

The findings come ahead of the three-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster this Sunday.

“Today’s report provides a shocking glimpse of what life living in an unsafe building is really like three years on from Grenfell,” said William Martin, a founder of UKCAG and resident of an affected building in Sheffield. “Respondents speak of their thoughts of suicide, of their constant insomnia and of their personal battles with mental health. What unites all of them is a deep feeling of injustice. Each life is on hold; and given the sheer number of unsafe buildings and current pace of remediation, this ‘hidden’ mental health crisis is only set to get worse.”

The survey covered 143 different buildings, the majority of which employ fire wardens patrolling to boost the alarm in the event of a fire. Only nine of the buildings had received full funding approval from the government funds to fix the fire safety problems.

Last month the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced a £1bn fund to help purchase the replacement of dangerous non-ACM cladding, adding to £600m already earmarked for removing ACM cladding on social housing blocks. Last year, then communities secretary James Brokenshire said he expected the removal of all unsafe cladding by this month, but thousands of domiciles are still covered in materials deemed to be dangerous.

One resident told the survey: “I have honestly thought about making a video about the plight we are facing and jumping off a bridge to kill myself.”

Another said: “I have been left utterly broken by this. My mental and physical health has worsened, I have severe anxiety, depression and PTSD. I struggle each day to keep myself alive.”

A third said: “I no longer sleep through the night, I wake several times every evening, I hear the corridor door closing every half hour when the waking watch person does their rounds. Does it make me feel more safe? No, it makes me fear for my life every night. I dread the moment I would hear somebody shout to alert me to a fire.

The study found that higher than a quarter of men and women have put having a household on hold and the exact same proportion said the situation had put a strain on the relationships. It found safety fears had increased for most during the Covid-19 lockdown due to the need to stay static in their domiciles much more than normal.

“Covid-19 has delayed remediation works further, has seen residents being asked to stay home in unsafe buildings and at time of financial difficulty for all has seen leaseholders continue to receive demands for extortionate sums of money to fix a problem they did not create,” said Martin. “Today’s report must act as a wake-up call. All leaseholders must be protected from all costs, more must be done to quicken the pace of remediation, and adequate care and guidance given must be given to those suffering. To hesitate further will only exacerbate the scale and severity of the problem.”

The ministry of housing, communities and local government has been approached for comment.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans may be contacted on 116 123 or email [email protected] or [email protected] In the united states, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines are available at www.befrienders.org.