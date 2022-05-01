On May 1, at 9:40 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a fire had broken out in one of the second-floor apartments on one of the buildings on Abelyan Street in Yerevan.
Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.
“1 BIS” call of fire complexity has been announced ․ Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.
RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.