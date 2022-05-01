On May 1, at 9:40 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that a fire had broken out in one of the second-floor apartments on one of the buildings on Abelyan Street in Yerevan.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

“1 BIS” call of fire complexity has been announced ․ Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the rescue department of the Yerevan city of the Ministry of Emergency Situations left for the scene.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS