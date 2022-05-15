On May 15, at 07:58, the Armavir Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that a fire had broken out in one of the first floor apartments of the 12th building in Metsamor.
Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.
The fire was isolated at 08:29, extinguished at 09:05. The balcony of the apartment, the living room և the kitchen with property (about 50 square meters) burned. The rescuers evacuated 39 citizens from the building. There are no victims.
RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS
