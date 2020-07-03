Fire hits military unit in Armenian town – Panorama

The National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on Thursday received a report that fire had broken out at a military unit in the town of Vedi.

Four fire and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, the ministry said.

The fire was contained at 5:47pm and extinguished at 6:39pm.

However, the flames destroyed the wooden components (around 100 square meters), glass-cotton insulation layer (around 25 square meters) and cables (around 10 square meters) of the restroom roof of the military unit.