Price: $149.99

Now 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM

Longer battery life—Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band, enhanced Wi-Fi

Now with USB-C and faster charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box.