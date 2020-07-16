Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1” 1080p full HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case



Price: $199.99

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Enjoyed by over 20 million kids (and their parents), the award-winning Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of additional storage.

Now with USB-C and faster charging. Includes a USB-C cable & 9W power adapter in the box.

FreeTime Unlimited includes thousands of Spanish language books, videos, apps, games, and Audible books.