Fire Dept In Massachusetts Is Forced To Remove Thin Blue Line Flags Honoring Fallen Cop

The Hingham Fire Department in Massachusetts was simply forced to remove Thin Blue Line flags that they had actually put up to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

The flags were apparently installed on the anniversary of the death of Officer Michael Chesna, who was eliminated in the line of task in2018 Sadly, the flags have actually now been considered to be “offensive,” as have most pro-police signs.

“We continued to fly the flags after the anniversary in support of the law enforcement officers in our own community, as well as all law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day,” the Hingham Fire Department statedin a statement “At NO TIME, was this meant to be a political statement in any way. Nor was it an attempt to show support for, or against, any specific political party or advocacy group…While the members of Local 2398 are not pleased with the decision to remove the flags, we will continue our unwavering support for all the men and women of law enforcement who bravely protect their communities day in and day out.”

Some social networks commenters have let it be understood that they do not concur with the elimination of the flags.

“It’s a shame that that little particular line is more important than the man’s life,” a single person commented, with another including, “You know the black lives matter movement is important, too, and it’s important to honor police officers, too, that die in the line of duty.”

Others, nevertheless, have actually waited the Thin Blue Line flags, and by American law enforcement officer.

“People put their own meanings on things and they take on a life of their own,”Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said “From my understanding, that flag is intended to honor those who’ve fallen in the line of duty, people like Sgt. Chesna.”

