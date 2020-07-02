Fire damages building at Iran nuclear enrichment site – Panorama

A fireplace has burned a building above Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, BBC reported. Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi didn’t give particulars of what occurred at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

But he mentioned the incident passed off in a building that was underneath building, and that there have been no casualties or issues about contamination, the supply mentioned.

The governor of Natanz metropolis was later quoted by Tasnim information company as describing the incident as a hearth. Ramazanali Ferdowsi mentioned fireplace fighters and rescue groups had been deployed to the site, which is about 250km (155 miles) south of the capital, Tehran.

The supply reminds that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which screens Iran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, mentioned it was conscious of the stories concerning the Natanz incident and presently anticipated no influence on its actions.

Under the accord, Iran agreed to restrict its delicate nuclear actions and permit in worldwide inspectors in return for the lifting of financial sanctions.