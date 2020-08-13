Fire burns thousands of acres in L.A. County ahead of heatwave

An afternoon brush fire in a rural part of Los Angeles County rapidly burned 10,000 acres and sent out up a plume of smoke that might be seen from city beaches 65 miles away.

The Lake Fire on federal land in the unincorporated neighborhood of Lake Hughes, about 63 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, was initially reported at 3: 40 p.m., the U.S. Forest Service stated in a declaration.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said about 100 houses required to be left. The Red Cross Los Angeles stated it had organized a temporary evacuation point, a high school where locals would need to remain in their parked cars and trucks.

Multiple roadways were closed.

The fire rapidly spread out from 50 acres to 10,000 by 6: 30 p.m., according to the ForestService There was no containment. Several structures were threatened, Forest Service authorities stated.

At sundown, firemens faced unpredictable winds, and by nightfall, they were attempting to produce fire breaks to safeguard houses in the location, authorities stated at a night press conference.

The early night temperature level was 88 degrees, winds were out of the southwest at 8 to 16 miles per hour, and humidity was at a low 17 percent, stated National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips.

Dryness would continue over night, and winds were anticipated to get to as quick as 25 miles per hour, she stated. Temperatures were anticipated to drop to about70 A heatwave with triple-digit highs for locations …