Fire breaks out at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes – Panorama

A fire that broke out at the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes has been contained, firefighters say, according to BBBC report.

Images from the scene show a substantial fire and smoke billowing from inside the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral, which dates from the 15th Century. The cause of the blaze is not known.

It comes only a year after the devastating fire at the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, one of France’s greatest architectural treasures. However, the local fire service said the damage in Nantes was not on a comparable scale.

“The damage is concentrated on the organ, which appears to be completely destroyed. The platform it is situated on is very unstable and risks collapsing,” local fire service chief Laurent Ferlay told reporters. More than 100 firefighters are currently at the scene.