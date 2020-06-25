Fiorina indicates she’ll vote for Biden, saying she ‘can’t support’ Trump

THE UNTOLD STORY OF CARLY FIORINA

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character,” Fiorina added. “I think he’s demonstrated that through his life.”

Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard who also ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in California in 2010, said last month that she wouldn’t vote for the president this November.

Fiorina and Trump again and again clashed through the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, with Trump criticizing Fiorina’s physical appearance.

“Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president,” Trump said in a interview with Rolling Stone in December 2015.

Two months after Fiorina ended her White House bid in February 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas announced he would name her as his running mate if he won the GOP presidential nomination. But Cruz dropped from the race seven days later.

Even though she clashed with Trump in the 2016 primaries, Fiorina ended up voting for her party’s standard-bearer in the November general election.