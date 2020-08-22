Fiorentina eyeing Domenico Criscito – Armenian News

Serie A high- leaflets Fiorentina are revealing interest in Zenit complete- back Domenico Criscito, Soccernews.com reportts, pointing out Corriere Fiorentino.

With captain Manuel Pasqual going into the closing phase of his profession, employer Vincenzo Montella is wanting to sign him a long- term replacement.

According to Corriere Fiorentino, Viola have actually made Zenit’s Domenico Criscito their primary target for the left- back position.

However, even if the gamer is eager to go back to Serie A, his representative just recently recommended that Italian clubs might have issues matching his income.

Domenico Criscito appears to have actually regretted his choice to leave Genoa for Russian Premier League and he has actually hinted on a number of celebrations that a go back to Italy would attract him.

The 26- year- old has actually made an overall of 45 league looks for Zenit, scoring 3 objectives at the same time.

His suitors Viola face Sassuolo away later on today wishing to even more close the space behind leading 3 positions, and they are 10/11 favourites to declare optimum points.