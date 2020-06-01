Fiona Philips reveals how trolls brutally taunted her while she had coronavirus

Fiona Phillips has revealed that she had to endure ‘nasty feedback’ while she tried to recuperate from the coronavirus.

The TV presenter, 59, who introduced that she had contracted the virus in March and has since made a full restoration, stated was pressured to stop Twitter altogether as a result of trolls.

It comes simply months after the broadcaster spoke publicly about her well being troubles and stated the virus had left her with an ‘annoying dry cough, aches, pains, lethargy and a whole-body-sized cloak of sweat’.

The broadcaster informed The Daily Star Sunday: ‘I got here off Twitter altogether as a result of even once they suppose you are on demise’s door, there are nonetheless folks making nasty feedback about you.’

The star, who first revealed she had coronavirus on March 20 after struggling a ‘sore throat, dry cough and headache’, went on to share that she was left with none time to suppose because the virus took over.

Phillips continued: ‘There’s a component of worry. The unknown may be very scary. But I did not have time to consider whether or not I may not get by way of it as a result of it knocked me out.’

She added: ‘I utterly let the sickness take me over. Now I’m fed up and may’t await this to be over.’

The former GMTV host turned one of many first media personalities to disclose she was affected by Covid-19.

In March, she wrote in a column for The Mirror that the virus had left her with ‘shortness of breath’ and ‘a whole-body-sized cloak of sweat’.

The star revealed: ‘Having come bearing items corresponding to a fiery sore throat, excessive temperature/fever, shortness of breath, annoying dry cough, aches, pains, lethargy and a whole-body-sized cloak of sweat – good – I’ll be doing my greatest to ensure [COVID-19] would not keep too lengthy both.’

She recounted: ‘The first signal of the nasty bug’s generosity was a few week in the past, within the type of a horrible, kind of scratchy intestine ache that made me really feel full, from my throat, proper down by way of my entire digestive system.

‘It saved me awake all evening – it was as if a witch had shoved her twiggy broom up into my alimentary canal and on into my throat, left it there and had then intermittently twisted it.’

The TV presenter, who has additionally visitor hosted Lorraine, beforehand took to Twitter to share the information of her prognosis in a message which learn: ‘I’m in mattress with #coronvirusuk.

‘It’s not a really nice bedfellow, however nothing greater than sore throat, dry cough, headache & tiredness. As lengthy because it stays that method….DON’T panic!’

Following her tweet her former GMTV co-host Eamonn Holmes, 60, shared a message of assist, writing: ‘Get nicely quickly Miss Fiona. Keep us posted x.’ (sic)