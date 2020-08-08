Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch – [Shockproof] Hard Shell Protective Cover Travel Bag w/10 Game Card Slots, Inner Pocket for Nintendo Switch Console Joy-Con & Accessories, Marble Pink



Price: $16.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 08:01:15 UTC – Details)



Fintie Portable Carry Bag for Nintendo Switch, keeps your Nintendo Switch securely stored all the time.

Multiple Storage:

1. The main bottom section of this case fits the Nintendo Switch console with both Joy-Con controllers.

2. The mesh pocket provides secure storage room for small Nintendo accessories like charging cable, slim power bank, ear buds and extra joy-cons. *** Can’t accommodate larger items like the dock or pro-controllers.

3. 10 built-in game card holders allow you to take your favorite games on the go.

Tough and Durable:

Made of shockproof hard EVA material, no need to worry about drop. Interior strap secures Nintendo Switch in place.

Great Portability:

Our case is big inside but small outside. It can hold your essential accessories for travel and remains portability with the carry handle.

Please Note:

The Nintendo Switch console, controllers and other accessories show in images are for usage demonstration purposes only and are not includes with this case.

Hard EVA shell protects the Nintendo Switch from accidental bump, drop and scratch. Soft Interior protects the Switch from everyday wear and tear.

The Storage Sheet whitch can accommodate up to 10 game cards. The Zipped Mesh Pocket which can fit extra Joy-Cons, cables and other small but essential accessories. *** Can’t accommodate larger items like the dock or pro-controllers.

Built-in Elastic Strap to fasten the Nintendo Switch, so it won’t collide with other things while in the case. Open and close easily with Double Zipper.

Portable Handle and Lightweight Design provide a comfortable carrying anytime and anywhere. All-around zipper for maximum protection, perfect for travel!

Designed to make your Nintendo Switch console and accessories more portable & travel-friendly. This carrying case fits Switch Console with both Joy-Con attached on.