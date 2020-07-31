Fintie Carry Case for Nintendo Switch Lite 2019 – [Shockproof] Hard Shell Protective Cover Bag with 15 Game Card/2 Micro SD Card Slots, Inner Pocket for Switch Lite Console, Raining Hearts



Fintie Portable Carry Bag for Nintendo Switch Lite (2019 New Release), keeps your Nintendo Switch Lite securely stored all the time. It’ll NOT work for Nintendo Switch 6.2-inch 2017 Release.

Multiple Storage:



1. The main bottom section of this case fits the Nintendo Switch Lite console with slim protective case.



2. The mesh pocket provides secure storage room for small Switch Lite accessories like charging cable, ear buds and other small but essential accessories. *** Can’t accommodate larger items like the charger.



3. Built-in 15 game cards and 2 micro SD cards holders allow you to take your favorite games on the go.

Tough and Durable:



Made of shockproof hard EVA material, no need to worry about drop. Interior fastener flap secures Nintendo Switch Lite in place.

Great Portability:



Our case is big inside but small outside. It can hold your essential accessories for travel and remains portability with the carry handle.

Please Note:



The Nintendo Switch Lite console and other accessories show in images are for usage demonstration purposes only and are not includes with this case.

Built-in Fastener Flap to fasten the Switch Lite, so it won’t collide with other things while in the case. A Lifting Strap is included to aid easy removal of your Switch Lite from the case.

Two Storage Sheet whitch can accommodate up to 15 game cards and 2 micro SD cards. A Zipped Mesh Pocket which can fit extra cables, earphones and other small but essential accessories. *** Can’t accommodate larger items like the charger.

Portable Handle and Lightweight Design provide a comfortable carrying anytime and anywhere. All-around double zipper for maximum protection, perfect for travel!

Designed to make your Nintendo Switch Lite console and accessories more portable & travel-friendly. *** Nintendo Switch Lite and accessories not included!