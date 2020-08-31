Fintech unicorn Robinhood under regulatory scrutiny over March outage: Bloomberg News By Reuters

©Reuters



(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc, the fintech start-up credited with assisting promote trading amongst millennials, is being examined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) over its handling of a system interruption in March, Bloomberg News reported onMonday

One location of focus for the examination is Robinhood’s absence of client action, the report stated, mentioning individuals with direct understanding of the conversations. (https://bloom.bg/34QB3Aa)

Robinhood is among the most popular fintech start-ups in Silicon Valley, having actually been valued at $11.2 billion in its latest financing round.

The business, nevertheless, has actually been slammed for refraining from doing enough to moderate excesses after among its consumers took his life thinking he had actually lost more than $730,000 utilizing the totally free trading app.

Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, California, has actually experienced numerous interruptions given that early March, especially on days of high trading volumes.

The SEC and the FINRA did not right away react to Reuters ask for remark.