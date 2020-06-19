Finns aghast that Trump could think their country is part of Russia | US news

Finnish social networking users reacted with derision to the claim in John Bolton’s book in regards to the Trump administration that the US president didn’t know if Finland was part of Russia.

The former US national security adviser’s unflattering account was highly critical of Trump during his 17 months in the White House. According to excerpts, Trump asked his former chief of staff John Kelly whether Finland was part of its vast eastern neighbour, ahead of his 2018 trip to Helsinki for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Finland, home to 5.5 million people, became independent from neighbouring Russia in 1917, and fought off two attempted Russian invasions through the second world war.

“Trump asked if Finland belongs to Russia. Of course this irritates us Finns,” Hussein al-Taee, a Social Democrat MP, tweeted on Thursday.

But, he added, “attracting attention for his bad geography isn’t Trump’s biggest worry.”

Meanwhile, Tuuli Kamppila, a political activist for Finland’s Feminist party, tweeted of the president’s so-called question: “That’s nothing, Putin still thinks Ukraine is part of Russia.”

Referring to the investigation into whether Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, political science professor Teivo Teivanen wondered: “Trump may have thought he was colluding with Finland as well?”. He added: “For once Finland’s at the heart of global politics, even if it’s just a fantasy.”

“I wouldn’t mind so much, but Trump and [Finnish president Sauli] Niinisto met for initially about eight months before Bolton started working at the White House,” noted Finnish journalist and podcast host Tuomo Hyttinen.

Other commentators expressed doubt over the veracity of Bolton’s claim given that Trump has visited Finland on multiple occasions, including in 1992 regarding a ship-building deal.

Bolton’s claim is perhaps not the first time the US president’s knowledge of Finland has come under scrutiny.

In 2018 following the California forest fires, Trump said that Finland, with its vast forests, avoids fires because “they spend a lot of time on raking”.

The comments sparked bafflement among Finnish forestry experts, while social networking users were quick to brand the claim “rake news” and began posting images of themselves brandishing the garden implement.