Finneas DEFENDS Billie Eilish's Auto-Tune In 'NDA' Live Performance
Finneas DEFENDS Billie Eilish's Auto-Tune In 'NDA' Live Performance

Billie Eilish just released a live performance of her new single “NDA”, but after receiving backlash for her obvious use of autotune, Finneas is now coming to Billie’s defense, stating that it was actually intentional.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR