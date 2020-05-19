Finn Russell joins us on the Will Greenwood podcast | Rugby Union News





Listen to Will Greenwood’s rugby podcast

This week on the Will Greenwood podcast, Will and also Rupert Cox are signed up with by Scotland playmaker FinnRussell

.

Russell was left out from Scotland’s Six Nations team after “breaching team protocol” in advance of their event opener versus Ireland.

The Racing 92 fly-half later on criticised Scotland trainer Gregor Townsend, however the set show up to have actually restored their partnership throughout the coronavirus-enforced suspension of activity, with Townsend verifying that Russell would certainly be offered for choice once more.

Russell speaks about his partnership with Townsend and also thinks that inevitably the case will aid their partnership in the long-term.

With 49 Scotland caps to his name currently, the 27- year-old is anticipating placing the Scottish tracksuit back on and also returning included with the group.

The previous Glasgow Warriors celebrity authorized for Racing 92 in 2018 and also discuss the ‘Galacticos’ at the club in addition to the group society.

To pay attention to all that and also a lot more click play over for the newest version of the Will Greenwood podcast!