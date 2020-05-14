Finn Russell available for Scotland, says Gregor Townsend | Rugby Union News





Finn Russell missed the Six Nations after ‘breaching group protocol’

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has confirmed fly-half Finn Russell is available for choice once more after being not noted of the Six Nations for disciplinary causes.

Russell was omitted from Scotland’s squad after “breaching team protocol” throughout a ingesting session forward of their event opener towards Ireland.

The Racing 92 again later criticised Townsend in a newspaper interview, however the pair seem to have patched up their relationship through the coronavirus-enforced suspension of motion.

