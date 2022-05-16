Finland և Sweden has refused to grant Turkey’s applications և has not extradited 33 people suspected of collaborating with terrorist groups in Turkey, TRT reports.

Turkish authorities have asked Finland և Sweden to extradite people suspected of collaborating with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party և FETO «Fethullah ահաբեկ terrorist organization, but some applications have been rejected by Finland և Sweden and some have been rejected altogether. .

To note, on May 13, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed a negative opinion on the possible membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, noting that those countries “turned into guest houses for terrorist groups”, followed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu to Finland. ադրել To accuse Sweden of openly supporting the “Kurdistan Workers’ Party”.