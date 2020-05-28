Fingerprints on water bottle lead to N Harris Co. murder suspect’s capture

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — An accused killer appeared in court docket in a single day after he was tracked with the fingerprints police say he left on a water bottle.

Investigators say the suspect locked a lady and her two kids in a toilet whereas robbing the household.

The lady had the presence of thoughts to discover a approach to establish the person.

ORIGINAL STORY: Home intruder locked women, 2 kids in bathroom before shooting man

She calmly provided him a water bottle, he took a drink of it, and that’s how authorities had been ready to catch him, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

22-year-old David Gardner appeared in court docket Wednesday evening.

Three weeks in the past, investigators say Gardner compelled his approach into the household’s residence on Ella in north Harris County and the pushed the mom and her youngsters into the lavatory.

He was sporting a Spider-Man-like face masks, so nobody bought a very good take a look at his face.

While the girl and children had been locked within the toilet, investigators say Gardner robbed the husband, shot and killed him, then took off.

When deputies arrived, the masked man was gone, however the lady talked about she had a bottle of water he had held and brought a drink from.

Investigators recovered fingerprints from the bottle and used them to establish Gardner.

Gardner was out of jail on bond for evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle on the time of the lethal theft.

