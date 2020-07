Price: $125.00

(as of Jul 31,2020 07:42:59 UTC – Details)





➤➤【 Multi-functional mechanical treadmill】walking, running, twisting, sit-ups, massage and other functions.

➤➤【LED display 】display time / distance / speed / calories burned.

➤➤【 The second grade slope is adjusted】different slopes are trained for different strengths.

➤➤【Maximum load: 150 kg / 330 lb 】

➤➤【Easy to install, suitable for all ages, rest assured to use. 】