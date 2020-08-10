Finding some positives in the Leafs brief return to play – TheLeafsNation

What an odd week it was. We got the briefest taste of significant hockey. It was playoff shareware. And surpassing the certifying round would have been good, however truthfully when we review a season that consisted of a training modification, many injuries, a loss to their own staff member functioning as an Emergency Backup Goaltender, it’s not difficult to see why this was over prior to it started, and why carrying on from many gamers on this lineup now looks like the wise choice for the Leafs.

Anyways, there were a couple of favorable takeaways from that series that we need to desire to stick to in the coming months. Let’s take a look at some of them now.

Matthews had fun with the biggest sense of seriousness we have actually seen from him at any point in his profession. When the Leafs were down, Matthews pressed harder, desired the puck, and put the group on his back. In lots of methods this is an extension of the routine season when Matthews had his profession finest objective overalls, and assisted the Leafs battle their method back into the playoffs, however the Columbus series put a description point on it.

Kerfoot sometimes appeared to be underwhelming throughout the year, and truthfully he looked much better on the wing towards the end of the year. Being connected in carefully to Barrie and the progressively out of favor Kadri trade didn’t do him any favours, however a strong …