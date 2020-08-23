Finding Gaza’s strongest women – Middle East Monitor

A young Palestinian lady in the besieged Gaza Strip has actually been motivating girls to use up weight-lifting in a quote to promote a much healthier way of life.

Thirty- three-year-old legal representative Sherin Al-Ayla signed up with a regional fitness center as she attempted to press more women to use up the sport and break social taboos.

“I was worried at the beginning, like any other girl who is new to this, that I would bulk up or my muscles would get massive,” she informed Anadolu Agency, “so I started researching this online to make sure.”

“My main goal was not to reach the age of 50 or 60 and have my legs unable to hold me up anymore or for my health to be poor leaving me relying on medication.”

More women in Gaza have actually been using up sports and martial arts over the last few years.

The Gaza Strip has actually been reeling under a debilitating Israeli air, land and sea blockade because 2007.

