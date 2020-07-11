Find Free, On-brand Stock Photos with Later

Now you can gather, edit, and schedule supreme quality stock photos in minutes to build an eye-catching feed.

And the good news? It’s 100% free for all Later users — just register to the desktop app to start searching for on-brand stock photos for the business!

How to Build an On-brand Feed with Stock Photos

Stock photos are a smart way to add some variety to your social content. We’re not discussing snaps of corporate high-fives — we mean rich, eye-catching visuals that be noticeable on social.

Plus, making stock photography section of your content strategy will save you a lot of time. It’s perfect in the event that you don’t have the equipment (or budget) to generate high-quality photos for every post.

Check out how Later customer, @DrinkswithHebe, uses the Unsplash photo library to create an on-brand feed for her client, @TheMixingClass:

“With Later, I can gather stock imagery in one place rather than having multiple tabs open, downloading images, and then uploading them again. This allows me to easily supplement my clients’ content feed with high-quality, on-brand content.”

— Hebe Richardson, Social Media Management, DrinkswithHebe.

You may also use stock photos for posts where in fact the text has to do the talking — think step by step captions, customer testimonials, promotional offers, or sharing a well liked quote.

Plus if you’re on a Later paid plan, you can add text to a stock image to generate shareable quote posts, all without ever leaving Later!

With our Unsplash integration, we’re making finding killer content and creating a strong aesthetic using stock photos easy.

We’ll help you give proper credit to the first photographer, so there’s even less to worry about before you schedule and post!

Already using Later? Sign in and start browsing content now. Or register today to start out planning, scheduling, and posting to Instagram!

How to Add Unsplash Content to Your Library

Ready to start out incorporating stock content in to your feed? It takes just minutes to look for and find great images to incorporate your Later Media Library.

Don’t forget: Unsplash stock photos can be found to all Later users on free and paid plans. So you simply need to register to get started.

Here’s where to find and schedule Unsplash pictures to your Instagram profile:

Step #1: In the Later web app, select “Collect Media” and then “Stock Photos”

This is where you’ll find the Unsplash Photo Library.

Step #2: Search for a Stock Image by Keyword

Browse pictures relevant to your brand by keyword. For example, if you’re a travel company, you might want to search by location, like “Bali”, or by theme, such as for example “beaches”.

You’ll also be able to see the latest pictures added to the Unsplash library where 1000s of professional photographers and creators share their images.

Step #3 Import a Photo You Want to Add to Your Media Library

Once you find the image you intend to use, you are able to click on it to see extra details, including likes, downloads, and the camera model.

From here, just click “add to Media Library” and you’ll find it there the next time you tap into your saved pictures.

TIP: If you intend to add multiple images at the same time, just select all the pictures you like, and Later will bulk add them to your Media Library!

Step #4: Visit the Media Library to See Your Stock Photos

Photos are imported into your Media Library with full attribution details, so you can easily credit the first creator in your post.

If you want to see just your stock pictures, you can use the filter to find just for Unsplash — we’ve automatically added that tag for you, making your stock photos even easier to find!

Step #5: Schedule and Auto-publish to Instagram

Choose a stock photo from your Media Library, drag and drop it to your time slot, and preview how it looks in your Instagram feed in the Visual Planner.

Simply add your caption and hashtags, and you’re all set to schedule it directly to all of your linked social media marketing accounts.

You can choose to schedule your post via notification (Later will send a pop-up message to your mobile device prompting one to publish your post) or with Auto Publish, we’ll automatically publish to your feed.

Whichever you choose works best, you’ll be able to quickly plan and schedule your stock pictures to seamlessly fit into your Instagram feed!

TIP: You may also schedule to multiple social platforms at the same time all within the Later app.

How to Fill Your Feed with Later

Using Later’s Unsplash stock image library is simply the beginning — we have a great deal of other tools and features that can help you will find on-brand content for your social feeds.

With Later, finding user-generated content from Instagram is quick and easy. We collate most of the posts you’re tagged and mentioned in, so you can easily repost to your feed!

You can also Search by Hashtag on the Later dashboard to discover content that’s ideal for your following.

Found images beyond Instagram which can be perfect for your feed? No problem! Use our Add from URL feature to get media from anywhere on the net or decide to try adding our Chrome Extension to save photos directly to your Media Library without even opening the Later app.

Later makes gathering third-party content easy — so you’ll never be stuck for engaging pictures to share on your own feed!

Ready to get going? Find out more about our user-generated content features and join Later to have immediate access!