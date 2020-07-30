FinCEN Releases Cybercrime Statement In Lieu of COVID-19

U.S. federal government firm, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, just recently put out a notification pointing out the threats and signs of internet-related dubious activities happening because COVID-19 emerged.

“Many illicit actors are engaged in fraudulent schemes that exploit vulnerabilities created by the pandemic,” FinCEN stated in a July 30 statement.

The firm included:

“This advisory contains descriptions of COVID-19-related malicious cyber activity and scams, associated financial red flag indicators, and information on reporting suspicious activity.”

FinCEN’s statement follows a huge Twitter hack weeks ago

FinCEN’s advisory follows a massive Twitter breach impacted numerous leading accounts, consisting of Joe Biden, Elon Musk and BillGates Cybercrime in general has actually been on the increase because COVID-19 avoidance steps flew in March, up 75% according to previous reporting.

“This advisory is intended to aid financial institutions in detecting, preventing and reporting potential COVID19-related criminal activity,” FinCEN stated in the July 30 statement.

FinCEN included: