Financial Gain Trumps Espionage as Top Motivator in Cyber Attacks: Report

Money trumped spying as the highest motivator for information breaches final yr, in accordance with Verizon’s annual report on cybercrimes revealed on Tuesday.

About 9 out of 10 breaches had been financially motivated, primarily based on an examination of greater than 32,000 incidents and practically 4,000 confirmed break-ins in 81 nations, the report mentioned.

Verizon Business 2020 Data Breach Investigations Report discovered that confirmed information breaches doubled from the prior yr. As the coronavirus pandemic has compelled individuals indoors, cyber assaults on companies are anticipated to climb.

The report discovered that 86 % of breaches had been for cash, not for functions of spying. Credential theft, phishing and compromising enterprise emails induced 67 % of the cyber assaults.

As extra companies moved to web-based options, so did hackers. According to the report, breaches on net and cloud functions rose to 43 %, double the earlier yr.

Companies like Facebook and Salesforce have prolonged working remotely to a minimum of the remainder of the yr, with extra companies anticipated to comply with go well with. Verizon Business Group CEO Tami Erwin mentioned the “digital transformation” to the work-from-home mannequin through the coronavirus pandemic has offered a lot of safety purple flags.

“A lot of people ended up sending workers to work from home without really thinking through what were some of the security elements in the future,” Erwin advised Reuters. “I think employees working from home are probably more vulnerable to attacks.”

Erwin mentioned companies can defend themselves from cyber assaults by preserving workers educated on phishing and different fraudulent ways to entry delicate info.

© Thomson Reuters 2020