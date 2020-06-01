Financial expert reveals the five things if you want to make more money in the next financial year

Financial consultants have revealed five things Australians ought to test earlier than June 30 to hold their family budgets wholesome amidst the results of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Many companies have been hit exhausting by restrictions, with hundreds of Australians being stood down or taking non permanent pay reductions, and the wider financial results are nonetheless unsure.

However, with the financial year drawing to an in depth there are some easy steps you can take to maximise your revenue in the next 12 months.

Financial strategist Theo Marinis stated organising things reminiscent of superannuation contributions and pre-pay bills earlier than the finish of the month was key to placing your self in the greatest financial place for next year.

FIVE THINGS TO CHECK BEFORE JUNE 30 1. Can you declare working from residence bills in your tax return this financial year? 2. Will making superannuation contributions ship you tax advantages? 3. Can you entry pensions or authorities advantages as falling asset values, reminiscent of decrease home costs, enhance eligibility? 4. What could be your capital beneficial properties or losses from promoting investments and may you promote earlier than June 30? 5. Should you change your investments in phrases of the results of COVID-19 lockdowns?

‘We’re human beings and we at all times kick the can down the highway. The lesson of COVID-19 is take management of things beforehand, despite the fact that it is our nature to wait,’ Mr Marinis advised The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Marinis stated checking insurance coverage insurance policies and whether or not they want to be elevated or decreased may offering a saving.

Pre-paying revenue safety insurance coverage is tax deductable – as is pre-paying funding mortgage curiosity.

Tax associate from HLB Mann Judd, Peter Bembrick, stated one other potential tax windfall is claiming working from residence bills throughout coronavirus restrictions.

If you purchased any objects reminiscent of stationery or furnishings to setup a house workplace these will be claimed – and more costly objects reminiscent of laptops will be partially claimed for the quantity you used them for work.

Your family payments reminiscent of air-conditioning, electrical energy, cellphone and web may also be partially claimed for the quantity you used them throughout work hours.

The Australian Taxation Office has launched a shortcut technique the place you can declare an 80c deduction for each hour you labored from residence, nonetheless, calculating particular person bills could give you a larger saving.

Rex Whitford, from Wealth for Life Financial Planning, stated making extra contributions to your superannuation account was additionally tax deductible.

There is normally a cap of $25,000 on voluntary tremendous contributions that’s tax exempt, nonetheless, this year the quantity has been raised.

‘This is the first year the place they will use the earlier year’s unused concessional cap, so long as their superannuation was underneath $500,000 on 1 July 2019,’ Mr Whitford stated.