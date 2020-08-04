Finance columnist explains the tug-of-war between landlords and tenants during Covid-19

The federal enhanced unemployment benefit that out-of-work Americans have relied on amid the coronavirus pandemic has now officially expired. Many families are turning to food banks, and finance columnist Michelle Singletary says some won’t be able to pay bills. #CNN #News
