Finally healthy, Greg Olsen impressing in Seahawks camp

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 22: Greg Olsen # 88 of the Carolina Panthers warms-up prior to the start of the video game versus the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Greg Olsen has actually had a hard time to remain healthy in current years, however the Seahawks tight end appears like he’s back to his old kind.

Greg Olsen was as soon as a top-tier tight end in the NFL, taping 3 straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Panthers in between 2014 and ’16. Olsen not just was among the very best tight ends in the whole league throughout that time, however he had the ability to remain healthy, appearing in all 16 regular-season video games each year.

In 2017, nevertheless, things altered for Olsen, as the injuries began to accumulate for the previous 2007 first-round choice. He appeared in simply 7 video games in 2017, 9 in 2018, and while he did handle to begin 14 video games in 2019, he wasn’t the exact same gamer, discovering completion zone 2 times throughout the season.

Greg Olsen is starting a brand-new experience in Seattle where he wants to turn things around.

So far, Olsen is looking great for his brand-new group in minimal action. Seahawks offending organizer Brian Schottenheimer appears pleased with what Olsen has …