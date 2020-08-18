Final Senate Intelligence Report On 2016 Election Russian Interference Released : NPR

toggle caption Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort passed internal Trump campaign information to a Russian intelligence officer during the 2016 election, a new bipartisan Senate report concludes.

The findings draw a direct line between the president’s former campaign chairman and Russian intelligence during the 2016 campaign.

Manafort, who was later convicted for financial fraud crimes, briefed Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik on the campaign’s polling data and how the Trump campaign sought to beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Manafort’s connection with Kilimnik was a “grave counterintelligence threat,” the report…