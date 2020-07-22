Final deal over Karabakh ‘will promote regional stability’ – Russian deputy FM – Armenian News

The settlement of the Nagorno-Kasrabakh (Artsakh) conflict is in the interest of all the countries engaged in the peace process, Alexander Grushko, a deputy Russian foreign minister, said today, emphasizing the concerns over regional peace and stability.

“We believe that not only Russia but also the other states concerned over the establishment and reinforcement of stability in the region must appear with statements encouraging the parties to reach peace and ceasefire,” TASS.ru quotes him as telling Mikhail Gusmamn, the news agency’s first deputy director.

The Russian official also affirmed his country’s support to the arrangements reached as part of the OSCE and its Minsk Group mission.

“The current crisis must not cause a retreat in the progress reached first of all through Russia’s tremendous efforts, at it has brought closer the prospects of conflict settlement,” Gushko said.

“The settlement of this conflict will essentially improve the situation in the region, including the bilateral relations among all the partners engaged. We urge all the sides, especially the Minsk Group countries, to accept the same position,” he added.