Final Blockbuster to open for summer sleepover



Tourists take pictures in front of the final Blockbuster store





For millions, Saturday night in the 1990s and 2000s meant browsing your local Blockbuster for a film, taking it home and kicking back on the sofa.

Then streaming happened, and movie-lovers could access the latest releases with the click of a button.

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in the US in 2010. Today, there is just one store left on the planet, in Oregon.

But now, locals will have a chance for one last Blockbuster sleepover inside the world’s final store.

‘I run the last Blockbuster’

Film fanatics from Deschutes County, Oregon, looking for a night of nostalgia will have the chance to be given the keys to the store for a night from 18 to 20 September.

The store – which will have three quarantine pods to ensure a socially distanced movie night – will be kitted out with a pull-out couch, bean-bags and pillows for visitors to cosy up with “new releases” from the ’90s.



