Filmmaker James Gunn wanted ‘Scooby-Doo’ character Velma to be ‘explicitly gay’

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script” (for 2002’s live-action “Scooby-Doo’), he wrote. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Gunn wrote both the live-action film and its particular 2004 sequel, which both starred Linda Cardellini as Velma. In the second film, actor Seth Green played her boyfriend, and any implications that the character was gay were removed.