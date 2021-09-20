Filmmaker Diego Huerta on highlighting the Charreria in the U.S. and Mexico

Diego Huerta, Documentary Photographer and Filmmaker, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the journey to capture the lifestyle of Charreria, a traditional practice and sport of livestock hearing.
ByHanna Shardi
